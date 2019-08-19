First Interstate Bank Sells 1,124 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Interstate Bank lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,048 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,355. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $150.68 and a 52-week high of $259.25. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

