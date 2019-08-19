First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.64. First Merchants posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.10 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens raised shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other First Merchants news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $169,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 105 shares of company stock valued at $3,803 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRME. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,490,000 after acquiring an additional 258,850 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,526,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in First Merchants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 54,731 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in First Merchants by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 729,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,304 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,326. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $49.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

