First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) shares fell 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30, 2,739 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 13,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo in the 1st quarter worth $1,213,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo in the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000.

First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO)

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

