Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.36

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.36 and last traded at $62.28, with a volume of 713277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Summit Insights raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Five9 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.20, a PEG ratio of 190.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $77.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Burkland sold 27,200 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $1,676,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,188.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,341 shares of company stock valued at $19,493,423 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 1,008.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

