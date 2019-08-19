FLC Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 9,689 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,635,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 54.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 53,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,691. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $311.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

PACW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

