FLC Capital Advisors Buys 1,069 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 36.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 94,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 58.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.8% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 103,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.45.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.71. 159,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,257,709. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $61.68. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

