FLC Capital Advisors Grows Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.46.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $218.84. 40,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $164.25 and a 52 week high of $219.77. The company has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $3,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total transaction of $1,189,879.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,717,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,878 shares of company stock worth $17,312,768. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.