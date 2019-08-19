FLC Capital Advisors Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 0.5% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,658,000 after buying an additional 321,277 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,100 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,794,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,688,000 after purchasing an additional 314,442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,969,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $117.46. The stock had a trading volume of 111,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.90.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.