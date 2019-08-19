FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $297.76

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $297.76 and last traded at $297.41, with a volume of 4583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.27.

FLT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays set a $340.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

