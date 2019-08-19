FOAM Price Reaches $0.0327 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. FOAM has a market cap of $9.20 million and $25,342.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00267833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.01346561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00024011 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00093486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000421 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,054,328 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.