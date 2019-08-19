Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.63

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FORR. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Forrester Research from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $606.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $138,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,335.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,701 shares in the company, valued at $811,236.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,565,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth $5,383,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research during the second quarter worth $4,392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,072,000 after buying an additional 42,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Forrester Research by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after buying an additional 42,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

