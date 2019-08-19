Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Stock Price Up 17.5%

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) shares rose 17.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.52, approximately 288,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 231,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

FTSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price objective on Forty Seven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Forty Seven from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Get Forty Seven alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $235.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.86.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Bird acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners X, acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Forty Seven by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Forty Seven by 388.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 70,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Forty Seven by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 44,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Forty Seven by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Forty Seven during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.