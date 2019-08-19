Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) shares rose 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65, approximately 808,866 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,185,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FET shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Gabelli cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $158.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $245.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,844,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after buying an additional 109,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 137,360 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 33.4% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,004,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after buying an additional 1,252,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 51.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,993,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

