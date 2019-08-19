Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) is Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s Largest Position

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the quarter. Franco Nevada makes up 9.3% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd owned 0.16% of Franco Nevada worth $32,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 83.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 49.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,353. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12-month low of $58.26 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Franco Nevada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Franco Nevada from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Franco Nevada from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.54 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.65.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.