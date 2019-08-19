Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.71 and last traded at $94.71, 95 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day moving average is $94.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.