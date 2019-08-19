Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 34,572 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 368.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,572 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,100,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,327 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,500,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,247,000 after purchasing an additional 904,028 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Travelers Companies by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,939,000 after purchasing an additional 448,948 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 16,739.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 424,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,420,000 after purchasing an additional 421,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,111,000 after purchasing an additional 362,384 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,215,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $753,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,944 shares of company stock worth $3,415,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $147.26. The company had a trading volume of 37,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,410. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $111.08 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $177.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.78.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

