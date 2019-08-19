Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,135 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $69,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $662,000.

SPY stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $292.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,865,133. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $302.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.79 and its 200-day moving average is $286.72.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

