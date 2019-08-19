Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $22.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 0.6% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $22,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 393.3% during the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 160,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 128,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.20. 16,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,655. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $45.59 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.