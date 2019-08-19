Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 153.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,196 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Altria Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 24.8% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

In other news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,297. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

