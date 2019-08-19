Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 206.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 209,664 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of L Brands worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in L Brands by 236.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 133,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 93,522 shares during the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in L Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in L Brands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,373,000 after buying an additional 95,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on L Brands in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of NYSE LB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,334. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. L Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.69.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

