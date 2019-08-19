Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,939 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.13% of YY worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YY in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $106.00) on shares of YY in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on YY in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.10 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura raised YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YY has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.01.

Shares of YY traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 75,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,146. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. YY Inc has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $88.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.63.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.97 million. YY had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that YY Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

