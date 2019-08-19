Freicoin (FRC) Trading 24% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Freicoin has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. Freicoin has a market cap of $531,812.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000166 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003993 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,364,968 coins. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

