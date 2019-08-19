FTX Token Market Capitalization Hits $35.77 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $35.77 million and $5.86 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00013331 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $512.29 or 0.04772021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00046033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000916 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTT is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 349,704,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

