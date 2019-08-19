Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Fulton Financial posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $221.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FULT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.04. 24,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Fulton Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

