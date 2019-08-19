Function X (FX) Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $22.53 million and approximately $44,307.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00026524 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00156966 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,891.02 or 1.00207631 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000579 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044679 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000411 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,554,028 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

