G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Given a $22.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) received a $22.00 price objective from Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

GIII has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of GIII traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.64. 608,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,638. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $50.83.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $633.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.03 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,058,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,250,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,040,285.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

