GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $284,000 in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,731,828. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

