Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 14,600 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $39,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 636.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.93, for a total value of $11,943,291.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,108,440.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $443,666.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,020 shares of company stock valued at $39,584,998. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.47.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.85. 266,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,907. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $140.40 and a 12-month high of $225.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

