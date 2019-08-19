Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $26,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,511,000 after buying an additional 440,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 92.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 835,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after acquiring an additional 400,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,643,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after acquiring an additional 346,613 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,282,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,121,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,809. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $283,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,589 shares in the company, valued at $657,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

