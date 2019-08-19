Gabelli Funds LLC Has $22.92 Million Stock Holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.97% of HB Fuller worth $22,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,119,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,446,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 44,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HB Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,034,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,732,000 after buying an additional 48,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FUL shares. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HB Fuller from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

NYSE FUL traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $43.40. 1,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,222. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. HB Fuller Co has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $759.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.07 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $366,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,364.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

