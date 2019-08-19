Gabelli Funds LLC Has $29.52 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,450 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $29,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 749.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,103,000 after buying an additional 856,956 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 660,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,621,000 after purchasing an additional 142,871 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.47 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $68.47 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

