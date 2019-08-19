Gabelli Funds LLC Has $33.59 Million Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.18% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $33,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $273.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $263.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total value of $1,706,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $441,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,272. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $2.74 on Monday, reaching $246.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $158.29 and a one year high of $268.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.73 and its 200 day moving average is $223.96.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

