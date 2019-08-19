Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $25,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 14,100 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,262,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 6,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $541,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,746.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,745. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

WCN stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.43. 10,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.20. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.82%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

