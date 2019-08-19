Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $31,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,980,000 after buying an additional 167,729 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $383.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.06.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $388.01. 238,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,241. The firm has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $396.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $272.91 and a fifty-two week high of $417.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.