Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $41,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 232.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 183.8% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $279.13. 227,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,729. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

