Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) were up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $18.11, approximately 1 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $34,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLU. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 820.9% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 159,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 141,774 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 370,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

