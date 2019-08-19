Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,053 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.15% of Liberty Braves Group Series A worth $41,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BATRA. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series A alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.34. 328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,744. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $29.66.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.