Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,122,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.08% of Cutera worth $23,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 834,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 409,700 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the first quarter worth $1,949,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 115.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 85,170 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the second quarter valued at $1,675,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cutera alerts:

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 28,166 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $471,217.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,377 shares of company stock valued at $711,717. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cutera stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $442.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. Cutera had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUTR. BidaskClub upgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.