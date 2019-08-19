Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,453 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.29% of Viacom worth $34,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viacom by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,179,000 after buying an additional 215,824 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 40.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,039 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,660,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,897,000 after purchasing an additional 271,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,147,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,310,000 after purchasing an additional 865,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 6.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,861,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,473,000 after purchasing an additional 302,715 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viacom stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,379. Viacom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

VIAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

