Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 71,400 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.42% of H & R Block worth $24,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in H & R Block by 83.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 233.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in H & R Block by 8,750.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 36.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 12.0% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,941 shares in the company, valued at $227,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

H & R Block stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,051. H & R Block Inc has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. H & R Block had a return on equity of 364.51% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

