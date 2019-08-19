Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 939 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 527,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.14. 2,231,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

