Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.10% of Rogers Communications worth $27,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCI traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,433. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3732 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

