GameCredits Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Livecoin. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $10,646.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00714571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00014774 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Crex24, BitBay, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin, HitBTC, YoBit, Coinrail and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

