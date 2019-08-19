GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) will announce $163.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.67 million. GasLog posted sales of $158.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year sales of $672.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $658.51 million to $699.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $780.68 million, with estimates ranging from $749.37 million to $795.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $154.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. GasLog’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Pareto Securities upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog by 101.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of GasLog by 498.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOG stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $12.17. 6,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,851. The stock has a market cap of $922.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. GasLog has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

