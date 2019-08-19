GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Given a $75.00 Price Target by Pivotal Research Analysts

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) received a $75.00 price objective from research analysts at Pivotal Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GLIBA. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of GCI Liberty stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. GCI Liberty has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 4.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in GCI Liberty by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

