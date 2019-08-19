Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.57 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and $2.57 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00009483 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, DEx.top, The Rock Trading and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00263644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.01339135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023120 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00093018 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 7,005,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, The Rock Trading, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.