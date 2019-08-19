GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.10

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 3127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of -0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18.

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.