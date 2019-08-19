General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,522 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 3,735.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 252,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $1,999,946.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 784,568 shares of company stock worth $6,815,745 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 56,078,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,361,424. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

