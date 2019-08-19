General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4,906.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 122.3% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 92,191 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 128,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.66.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

