Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.30

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.00. Genesis Healthcare shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 1,430 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $163.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 42.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,470,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 1,332,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 23.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 557,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,674,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 307,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 16.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 276,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 237,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

